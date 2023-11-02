Tomorrow is National Sandwich Day, so today we’re giving you a pro tip on how to celebrate at one of Fry The Coops eight Chicagoland locations. The spot is known for their spicy chicken sandwiches! Joining us with details on the heat and the meat is founder Joe Fontana.

Celebrate with $5 Spicy Butter Waffle Chicken Sandwich at any Fry The Coop location only on November 3rd: National Sandwich Day!

New Lincoln Park location:

2404 N Lincoln Ave

773.360.8584

frythecoop.com

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @frythecoop

