Susan G. Komen has been using their resources to fight against breast cancer for more than 40 years with a mission that everyone deserves access to high quality health care. But raising awareness is only part of the journey – they need you to get involved. On Spotlight Chicago today to talk about the Chicago Race for the Cure is the Chicago chapter’s Executive Director Jaclyn Groves.

Chicago Race for the Cure

Saturday, October 28 at Soldier Field

komen.org/chicagorace

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @susangkomen

