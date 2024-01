National Bird Day is this Friday – and it wouldn’t be Spotlight without some animals in the studio to prep! Joining us now are some beautiful birds and of course our animal educators from Incredible Bats and the Natural Naturalist – Sharon Peterson and Kim White.

incrediblebats.com

815-545-6781

Instagram @incrediblebats

thenaturalnaturalist.com

630-240-2337

Instagram @Natural_Naturalist

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m