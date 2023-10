Local artists have joined forces to create an interactive theater experience at Navy Pier this Halloween.



They transformed the Crystal Gardens into the “Garden of Decay.” Sarah stopped by Navy Pier to check it out!

Garden Of Decay

Oct 20-21st

Oct 27-31st

6-7 pm: All Ages

6-Midnight: 18+ GA

7:30-Midnight: 18+ VIP

