Once growing kids get on their feet, it’s hard to stop them from roaming around! What if learning can be non-stop and on-the-go too? That’s the mission of one teacher — using the power of play to get young ones to read. They’re bringing free and mobile literacy programs to daycares and parents — wherever the kids are… Joining us now is Michele Dinneen-White – founder of Play Smart Literacy.

PlaySmartLiteracy.org

Instagram @playsmartliteracy

Facebook @playsmartliteracy

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays at 3pm!