Navigating parenthood is tough — especially with a newborn. That’s why the Chicago Department of Public Health has put together the Family Connects Program — offering free home visits from registered nurses shortly after birth. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Janae Rhodes, Nurse Supervisor and Jilliane Krause – clinical Director of Perinatal Services from University of Chicago Medicine.

OneChiFam.org/FamilyConnects

(312) 745-BABY (2229)

fcc@cityofchicago.org

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.