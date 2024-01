Ladder Up – is a non-profit with a mission to provide hardworking students and families with financial resources and opportunities. They’re helping people who are college-bound to navigate the world of federal student aid. Joining us with details on how they can provide you with free assistance is executive director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek.

goladderup.org

312-409-1555

Instagram @ladderupchicago

Facebook Go Ladder Up

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m