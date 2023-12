If you’re still looking for family friendly new year plans, look no further. The Lincoln Park Zoo – has all the animals and fun you’re searching for. Best news of all — it’s free. Joining us now is general curator Dave Bernier.



2400 N Cannon Dr.

Zoolights

Now – January 7th

lpzoo.org

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @lincolnparkzoo

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m