Not all caskets belong at funerals — with Halloween events ramping up… these caskets are meant for races!



Several neighborhoods are holding their own casket car races… And today two of them will be competing against each other to battle for the Spotlight.



Joining us is Larry Forssberg from the Westmont Chamber and Laurie Kokenes from the Forest Park Chamber.

ExploreForestPark.com

Oct 21 at 9:30am – 12:30pm

Beloit Avenue, Forest Park

WestmontChamber.com

Oct 21 at 12:30pm

Cass Avenue, Downtown Westmont

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m