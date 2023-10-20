Hyde Park was crowned as one of 2023’s “Coolest” neighborhoods worldwide by Time Out. In part, because of top-tier restaurant Virtue and the work of Chef De Cuisine, Damarr Brown.



He’s loved food since he was a kid and honed his skills in his hometown of Chicago… If the name sounds familiar it’s because he was Top Chef Season 19 fan favorite and won a James Beard Award this past summer. Check out Spotlight’s “Foodie Friday”!

