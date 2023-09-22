Local theater is the heartbeat of Chicago. The Impostor Theater Company encourages members to be hands on with every aspect of the production process. Putting local writers, actors, stage managers, and directors on Chicago’s center stage.



Joining us to talk about the first production of their fifth season, “The Last Living Gun”, Artistic director of impostor theater company, Stefan Roseen, and actress playing Rose- of- Sharon, Nyajai Ellison.

You can get tickets by calling the Den Theaters Box Office: 773-697-3830

theimpostorstheatre.com

Instagram: @impostorstheatre

Facebook: The Impostors Theatre Company

