A favorite Chicago holiday tradition is to go ice skating, but there’s only one rink that’s surrounded by skyscrapers and tucked away above the magnificent mile. We decided to check out the Peninsula Sky Rink, where proceeds from the skate rentals go to charities for children.

108 E Superior Street

peninsula.com

Instagram @thepeninsulachi

