This Halloween – immerse yourself into the world of the Bloody WHIM. It’s Chicago’s interactive art and performance experience on Belmont with a splash of Ghoul and Ghosts. It’ put on by Stage 773 who make it their mission to put Chicago artists back to work. Executive Director and founder of Stage 773, Jill Valentine, joined Spotlight Chicago to talk all about it!

whimchicago.com

Instagram: @Stage773 @WHIMchicago

