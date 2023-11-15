Everyone is given the opportunity to dance professionally at Evolucion Latina Dance Company.

They’re devoted to sharing Latin dance and their culture.



Founder José Serrano and principal dancer Fabia Lorena join us this morning – in a few minutes they’re going to give us a peak at one of their passionate dances.

600 W Roosevelt Rd

Sundays 1 – 5pm

267- 971-1846

Instagram: @Evolucionlatinadancecompany

Facebook Evolución Latina Dance Company

