Aquinas Literacy Center helps people on the southwest side of Chicago who want to improve their English-language proficiency. They’re now looking for more tutors and mentors to help in the cause. Joining us now is Executive Director Alison Altmeyer and Volunteer Literacy Tutor Peter Harley.

aquinasliteracycenter.org

Instagram Facebook @aquinasliteracycenter

Twitter @aquinaslit

