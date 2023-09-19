We love to spotlight small businesses and artists on the show. Today we want to spotlight David T. Kim of DTK Ceramics. He’s known for creating custom dinnerware for Chicago’s top restaurants and his specialty — wheel thrown pottery. There’s a list of over 25 award winning restaurants he creates for, so if you’re a foodie, you’ve probably eaten off his plateware. You can commission some work or find ready to go plateware at many artist and craft fairs. Take a look!

Instagram: @DTKCeramics

