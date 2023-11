Dream Girl Studio is a business that empowers girls and women to explore design through workshops for handmade clothes and earrings.



They work with Chicago Public Schools and has a grand opening of their first store front soon. To chat more is owner Seneca Stevenson.

Grand Opening:

December 2nd At 1 PM

1838 W 95th St.

dreamgirlstudio.net

773-597-7167

Instagram @Dreamgirlstudi0

Facebook Dream Girl Studio

