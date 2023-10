Childhood Cancer Awareness Month might have just ended, but it’s a diagnosis that impacts children and families year-round.



Joining us to share the story of her sons battle with lymphoblastic leukemia, Pediatric Cancer Awareness Advocate, Brittany Magnus, and her son Cole.

luriechildrens.org

Instagram: @luriechildrens

Instagram: @brittmagnus_

Facebook: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.