A Chicago native is combining his passion for pizza and love of the community. and his mission becomes clear with his business name. Joining Spotlight Chicago today to talk about fighting food insecurities in the city is founder of Doughnate Pizza, Angelo Corso.

773-906-3821

doughnatepizza.com

Instagram: @doughnatepizza

