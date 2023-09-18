Even if you haven’t heard of the Double Good Kids Foundation, chances are you’ve probably tasted it! The organization is known for its gourmet popcorn, and impact in the lives of children with special needs. Joining us to talk about both- Double Good CEO and founder, Tim Heitmann- and Chief Executive Officer, Laura Luckman Kelber.
Double Good Days
Sunday, October 1
Kohl Children’s Museum
doublegood.com/shop
Facebook: Do A Double Good
Instagram: @DoADoubleGood
Twitter: @DoADoubleGood
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.