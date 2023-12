This holiday season – dog-friendly bar Cody’s Public House is teaming up with Second City Canine Rescue to raise money for local shelters to get 12 dogs adopted. They’re hosting a dog ugly sweater party next week and we’re getting a peak with our own fashion show in just a bit. Joining us now is Kristin Kopicki – co-owner of Cody’s Public House.

Saturday, December 16th

1658 West Barry Avenue

codyschicago.com

773-799-8217

