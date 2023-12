Calling all beer lovers! District Brew Yard has got a unique collection of beers from five breweries wrapped up in their very own advent calendar. Chatting all about this awesome Christmas gift for that craft beer lover in your life – is founder of the unique brew yard – Steve Soble.

417 N Ashland Ave

districtbrewyards.com

773-295-1270

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m