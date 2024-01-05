The Metropolitan Jazz Octet and singer Paul Marinaro are teaming up to make an album re-imagining David Bowie’s music. It’s called “The Bowie Project” and they’ll be performing at Space in Evanston on Wednesday, January 10th. Joining us now are co-founders of the Metropolitan Jazz Octet Jim Gailoreto and John Kornegay.

