Mental health is top of mind for our next guest. Flower Girls Meet is a community of women who help others like them feel seen, heard and inspired – regardless of what they are going through. Joining us now to share how they cultivate authentic conversations and what sparked the creation of the group is founder Vanessa Flowers.

flowergirlsmeet.com

Instagram @flowergirlsmeet

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m