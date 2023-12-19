Double Good is the popcorn brand that’s dedicated to doing double the good and they’re finding more ways to make positive impacts. They’re partnering with some great non-profits through their donate joy program. Joining us now is Donna Biernadski — from Double Good – and Kim O’Connor from Advocate Charitable Foundation to share what kind of work they’re doing.

Double Good: Donate Joy Program

doublegood.com/donate-joy

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @DoADoubleGood

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m