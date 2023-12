Finding the perfect lipstick can be a journey. Thankfully — there’s a unique beauty shop where you can create your own. They’re called Lip Lab Chicago – and they can customize the shade of your dreams. Joining us now to show us how is assistant store manager Tai Martinez.

215 N Green St

LipLab.com

Instagram @Liplab

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m