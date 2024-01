Cotton candy isn’t just a whimsical treat that can take you back to your childhood–

it can also be an art! Joining us now is Sonya Song – owner of Muah Cotton Candy — known to make fun animated characters out of candy floss!

835 North Michigan Ave, Unit 8010

muahcottoncandy.com

312-287-1551

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @muahcottoncandy

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m