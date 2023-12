For West Point School of Music – community and positive impact is high on the priority list, and the concerts they organize are at the heart of doing good. They’ve got a fundraising goal of 30 thousand dollars by the end of the year, and we’re sharing how you can support. Joining us now is founder and president Julian J. Champion, and high school student Te’a Lindsey.

westpointsom.org

773-414-5933

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @WestPointSOM

