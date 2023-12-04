Today is National Cookie Day — and of course we’re talking cookies! Some of the best sweet shops are banding together for the first ever “Clark Street Cookie Crawl”. Joining us now is Robin Hammond from the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce with the details of this fun holiday fare for the whole family.

Clark Street Cookie Crawl

Sunday, December 10th

11 am – 1 pm

Tin Lizzie

