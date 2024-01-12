Let’s start our happy hour…

We had no idea January 13th was National Korean Heritage Day…

Until Ji’s friend Chiyo Takemoto told me she’s doing this cool event tomorrow. Here’s Chiyo Takemoto with Korean inspired cocktails for us.

A ‘Lee’p of Faith

1.5 oz Madre Mezcal

.5 oz Apologue Persimmon Liqueur

.5 oz Black Sesame Orgeat

1 oz Barley Tea

4 dashes Fee Foam

Shake, strain in a coupe, garnish with black sesame seeds

The ‘Cho’sen One

2 oz Bourbon

.25 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur

.25 oz Yuja Tea Jelly Syrup

Stir, strain into a rocks glass, garnish with orange peel

Pop Up Cocktail Event

Tomorrow January 13th

5 – 7pm

Ludlow Liquors

2959 N. California Ave

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m