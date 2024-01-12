Let’s start our happy hour…
We had no idea January 13th was National Korean Heritage Day…
Until Ji’s friend Chiyo Takemoto told me she’s doing this cool event tomorrow. Here’s Chiyo Takemoto with Korean inspired cocktails for us.
A ‘Lee’p of Faith
1.5 oz Madre Mezcal
.5 oz Apologue Persimmon Liqueur
.5 oz Black Sesame Orgeat
1 oz Barley Tea
4 dashes Fee Foam
Shake, strain in a coupe, garnish with black sesame seeds
The ‘Cho’sen One
2 oz Bourbon
.25 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur
.25 oz Yuja Tea Jelly Syrup
Stir, strain into a rocks glass, garnish with orange peel
Pop Up Cocktail Event
Tomorrow January 13th
5 – 7pm
Ludlow Liquors
2959 N. California Ave
