Clue is the original Whodunnit classic mystery. But did you know you can experience the board game in real life as a walking tour at some of Chicago’s iconic locations? Here with all the details is Director of Operations of Clue: A Walking Mystery- Sophie Grimm.

Remaining Dates

Sat 1/13

Sun 1/14

Sat 1/20

Sun 1/21

Sat 1/27

feverup.com

Instagram @cluewalkingmystery

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m