She’s been deemed “Mezzo-Soprano of Conscious” – Chrystal E. Williams uses her vocal platform to unabashedly break stereotypes and give a voice to the voiceless. She’ll be performing “Reflections: Voices of the Underrepresented” tonight.

Reflections: Voices Of The Underrepresented

6:30 pm at Guarneri Hall

Tickets: GuarneriHall.org

Instagram & Facebook: GuarneriHall

