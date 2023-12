Open new doors and adventures — Chicago is booming with new experiences this year. To share a curated list of the fun is Jason Lesniewicz – Senior Director of Choose Chicago.

The Exhibit House

Perceptual Experience

Museum Of Illusions

Muah Cotton Candy

choosechicago.com

Instagram Facebook & Twitter: @ChooseChicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m