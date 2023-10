We’re nearing the end of Hispanic Heritage Month…

Today we’re highlighting Hispanic-owned non-profits and BIPOC-led arts and cultural organizations



Chicago’s Cultural Treasures – or Chi-Treasures aims to preserve their cultural heritage by supporting these kinds of organizations. Joining us now is Executive Director Vickie Lakes-Battle.

chicagosculturaltreasures.org

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m