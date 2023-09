The third week of September is Child Passenger Safety Week. It’s here to remind families that a few simple safety steps can be lifesaving. To tell us how we can keep our kiddos safe in car seats and at a low or no cost is Lurie Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Professional – Amy Hill.

Buckle Up Program

