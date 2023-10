67% of women feel that society doesn’t encourage girls to play sports – so when Chicago Public Schools are out, the Girls P.L.A.Y. initiative is in. They’re teaching women and girls important life skills through sports. Here with details on Chicago Park District Program is Senior Program and Event Coordinator Marlenni Laureano.

(312) 742-PLAY (7529)

chicagoparkdistrict.com

Instagram & Twitter @chicagoparks

Facebook: Chicago Park District

