Embroidery has been around for centuries, but a local company is using this craft to bring Chicago together and sewing with a purpose. ‘Chicago for Keeps’ is a small business using hand-embroidered clothing to uplift other Chicago nonprofits and since its birth in 2020 — and it’s been featured on Good Morning America and ‘Forbes’. Joining us today is owner Megan Rae Banias.

