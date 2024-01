Most people think – all the cool tech companies are in Silicon Valley or Boston… Little did you know – Chicago has a local robot company that’s making moves…literally! Today — we’re joined by RuTech Vice President Jason Lee – and five new robot friends with a new year’s message!

3500 S. Morgan St.

2FL, Unit 216

rutechusa.com

312-313-8468

Instagram @RutechUSA.com

Facebook RutechUS

Twitter @RutechUSA

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m