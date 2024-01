Today is National Inspiration and Motivation Day and we have the perfect guest for this, she is offering perspective and motivation. Jennifer Hernandez is author of the new book “No One Can Stop Me But Me”, a story of how she rose from a trauma filled youth to the top of her industry.

Book Launch Party

Anderson’s Bookshop

Naperville

January 16th at 7 pm

Instagram @iamjennhernandez

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m