Kwanzaa is coming up very soon… so we’re getting a peek inside the party with the Chi-Village Inaugural Kwanzaa Celebration. We’re learning what Kwanzaa is all about – and getting a look at one of the dances performances featured in the two-day celebration. Joining us now is Dr. Obari Cartman – community psychologist, and Imani Amos – host of the event.

Chi-Village Kwanzaa Celebration

December 26th & 27th

Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Stadium

10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

chivillage.net

Instagram @chivillage_

