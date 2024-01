It’s National English Toffee Day! This sweet treat dates back to the early 19th Century made with butter and sugar! To help us make some in studio, and teach us a thing or two about toffee is owner of Amy’s Candy Bar here in Chicago -Amy Hansen.

4704 North Damen Avenue

612-269-0970

Amyscandybar.com

Instagram & Facebook: @Amyscandybar

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m