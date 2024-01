Take the fear out of FOMO…

An art show is celebrating “The Joy of Missing Out” — or JOMO.

Joining us now is Chicago artist Kathy Halper to share the message behind her show at the Evanston Art Center.

Now – February 18

Evanston Art Center

kathyhalper.com

Instagram @kathyhalperstudio

Facebook KathyHalperArt

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m