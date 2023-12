Hanukkah is in full swing and JCC Chicago is sharing how you can get involved in the celebrations. They’ve got something every night – and something for everyone! Joining us now is President and CEO – Addie Goodman.

Eight Nights Of Hanukkah

jccchicago.org/8nights

Instagram & Facebook: JCC Chicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m