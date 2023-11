American loves racing on Thanksgiving – today we’re celebrating 45 years of Turkey Trot Chicago coming up this Thursday!



Joining us now is Allison Humber Wilkinson from LifeTime events to chat all things running!

Race Starts In Lincoln Park & Runs Along Lake Michigan

turkeytrotchicago.com

Instagram @turkeytrotchi

Facebook Turkey Trot Chicago

Twitter @turkeytrot_chi

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m