You can enjoy events with the Chicago Park District year-round, but this is the perfect season to have some fall fun, and even get a little bit spooky! Here on Spotlight Chicago to talk about their programs with Halloween In The Parks is Park Supervisor Erik Gleaves.

(312) 742-PLAY (7529)

chicagoparkdistrict.com/halloween

Instagram & X: @chicagoparks

Facebook: ChicagoParkDistrict

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m