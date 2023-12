A Facebook group called “Buy Nothing Evanston” is hosting their first annual Buy Nothing Holiday pop-up event. Everything in the store will be free for shoppers! Joining us now to chat all about their efforts to keep reusable items out of the landfills is founder of the Facebook group and Evanston resident- Ellis Booker.

Saturday, December 9th

3632 N Western Ave

Facebook Buy Nothing – Evanston

