Nat King Cole is a national treasure – a singer, jazz pianist and actor. His music heals the soul and has bridged people with love. Our next guest uses his incredible talents to pay tribute to the legend. Joining us now is Gregory Stewart – Nat King Cole impersonator and CEO of Stewart Music Emporium and Ameer Roberts – Creative Director.

“Just One Of Those Things (And More): The Nat King Cole Story”

December 21st – 23rd at 7 pm

Mercury Theater

