Semicolon bookstore is a non-profit space that focuses on shelving books and art by marginalized artists. They’re hosting several pop-ups and opening a new space in the summer.

Here to tell us more about these events is one of the founders of the bookstore – Danielle Moore.

1/15: Hyde Park Art Center MLK Jr. Day Celebration

11 am – 3 pm

1/29: Harold Washington Library 5 pm – 6 pm

semicolonchi.com

312-324-4464

Instagram & Facebook: SemicolonChi

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m