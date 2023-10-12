The Eclipse happening Saturday isn’t a full eclipse where it will go dark, but in some parts of the country, people will see that “ring of fire” when the moon is sitting in front of the sun. Here is Chicago, we’ll see about 45 percent coverage of the sun when it happens. It’s going to be cloudy, though, so it’s hard to say what we’ll actually see.

But our own Tom Skilling will be out at The Adler Planetarium for a viewing event so Sarah popped over there to learn more about it.

Solar Eclipse: October 14, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

