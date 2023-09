A man from Englewood had a vision of change for his community. Now he’s using the ancient practice of Tai-Chi to bring people peace, and teach the power of mobility at every age. Founder of BNew4Life, Brian Thompson, and Program Mentor Jacqueline Bullitt joined us on Spotlight Chicago.

Phone: 708-269-0231

Bnew4life.com

Instagram: @bnew4life

Facebook: Bnew4life, LLC

